A 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northwest China

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Weili County, Bingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in the Xinjiang region, northwest China, at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Beijing time.

The Chinese Center for Earthquake Networks said in a statement that the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 20 km, was monitored at the confluence of latitude 40.89 degrees north and longitude 84.15 degrees east.

There were no reports of casualties, according to local authorities.  

 

