Putin to Visit North Korea, Vietnam in Coming Weeks

Russian ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora confirmed to Vedomosti that the president's visit to Pyongyang will happen and is being "actively prepared".

The newspaper said Putin could visit Vietnam as early as June and most likely immediately after his visit to North Korea, Reuters said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia last September for talks with Putin. He toured Russia's Vostochny space launch center in the far east, and Putin promised to help North Korea build satellites.

