Netanyahu is looking for the support of America: expert

"The fact that the Prime Minister of Israel is invited to Washington at a time when the war cabinet under his leadership has committed all kinds of crimes in Gaza, somehow shows that the Jewish lobby is supporting his behavior, which is exactly against human rights and These are the ideals that America has claimed since the past," Sadatian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Netanyahu is looking to continue the war to achieve what he says are his goals in Gaza after eight months," he added.

"Netanyahu is looking for the support of America in any way to get rid of internal pressure," the expert concluded.

