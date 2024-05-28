Sisi arrives in Beijing on a state visit
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has arrived in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a state visit to the Republic of China.
President Sisi's visit includes holding summit discussions with his Chinese counterpart, and meetings with senior leaders of the Chinese state.
Aspects of strengthening bilateral relations and opening broader horizons for cooperation in various fields will also be discussed, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of raising the level of relations between Egypt and China to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.