Israel committing genocide in Gaza: Spanish Def. Minister
News code : ۱۴۸۶۰۰۷
Spanish Defense Minister María Margarita Robles Fernández has described the Gaza war as a genocide and said that relations between Israel and Spain have worsened since Madrid's decision to recognize Palestine as a state.
“We cannot ignore what is happening in Gaza, which is a real genocide’, she said during an interview with state television TVE.
Robles' comments, echoed that of Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who earlier this week also described the Gaza conflict as genocide.