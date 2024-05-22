Biden accuses Trump of using "Hitler's language"
News code : ۱۴۸۴۶۲۴
US President Joe Biden has accused his rival in the presidential elections scheduled for November, former US President Donald Trump, of using "Hitler's language".
US President Joe Biden accused his rival in the presidential elections scheduled for November, former US President Donald Trump, of using "Hitler's language" because of a video clip posted on his page mentioning the "United Reich."
A group of White House reporters relayed Biden's reaction to the scandalous video: "This is the same guy who uses Hitler's language, not America's language. No wonder when he said about four months ago, and I think maybe a little longer, that Hitler did 'some good things.'"
The president added: "It's not about me winning, it's about him not winning."
The publication of the video attracted the attention of the American media and the White House, as the former president was attacked with sharp criticism and accusations of Nazi rhetoric. In particular, CNN claims that the Republican president's speech "similar to the language used by Hitler."