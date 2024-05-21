UN flag in Geneva at half-mast for martyrdom of Iran's President, FM

The United Nations flag at the United Nations Office in Geneva was lowered to half-mast to honor the memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their entourage who were martyred in a recent helicopter crash.

The flags of UN member states were also lowered to half-mast at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The UN Security Council members observed a minute’s silence to honor the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, which was faced with the anger of the Zionist regime’s representative.

