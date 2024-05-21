Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

UN flag in Geneva at half-mast for martyrdom of Iran's President, FM

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۸۴۳۷۵
The link copied

The United Nations flag at the United Nations Office in Geneva has lowered to half-mast to honor the memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their entourage who were martyred in a recent helicopter crash.

The United Nations flag at the United Nations Office in Geneva was lowered to half-mast to honor the memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their entourage who were martyred in a recent helicopter crash.

The flags of UN member states were also lowered to half-mast at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The UN Security Council members observed a minute’s silence to honor the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, which was faced with the anger of the Zionist regime’s representative.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london

best apk download