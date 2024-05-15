The University of Amsterdam suspends studies after violence erupts during a pro-Palestine march
The University of Amsterdam suspended classes yesterday, Tuesday, and closed its buildings for two days after recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations turned violent.
Monday's chaos followed a peaceful strike by staff and students against the war between Israel and Hamas and the university's response to previous protests.
Last week, police used a bulldozer to expel protesters from a camp set up by students demanding that the university sever its ties with Israel.