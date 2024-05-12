Russian defenses shot down two missiles and 6 drones in the west of the country
News code : ۱۴۷۹۹۹۷
Russian defenses shot down two Tochka-U ballistic missiles and six Ukrainian and Western missiles over Russian provinces in the southwest of the country.
“Last night, two missiles were destroyed over Belgorod Province, 3 missiles over Bryansk Province, two missiles over Lipetsk Province, and one missile over Volgograd Province, southwest of the country,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.