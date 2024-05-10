The Israeli War Cabinet decides to expand the army's attack on Rafah

Israeli media reported that the War Cabinet decided to deepen the operation in Rafah, despite US President Joe Biden’s threat to suspend sending weapons to Israel in the event of a full incursion into Rafah.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the War Cabinet unanimously decided last night to deepen the operation in Rafah, despite US President Joe Biden stopping arms shipments.

For her part, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that the United States had temporarily stopped shipping only one batch of ammunition to Israel, and there would not be a complete cessation of missile supplies.

endNewsMessage1