Al-Sisi warns of the disastrous effects of Israeli operations in Rafah

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of the disastrous effects of Israeli military operations in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting on Thursday with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Al-Sisi stressed that these operations deprived the Palestinian people of their “main lifeline,” disrupting the safe outlet for the wounded and sick to exit to receive treatment, and the entry of humanitarian and relief aid.

