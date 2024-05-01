Russia is defined as a serious threat to the West: expert

"The continuation of the war in Ukraine has important economic consequences for Russia and can create problems for Moscow in the long run," he wrote in an article for ILNA.

"The recent statements of the head of the foreign policy commission of the European Union and some other Western officials have caused Ukraine to become a general ambiguity in America and Europe, but this issue has not caused doubts about the continuation of European aid in the amount of 50 billion dollars and American aid," he added.

"This process somehow shows that they are still supporting Ukraine and want to keep this country as a battle line with Russia," he added.

He added that, "Russia is defined as a serious threat to the West; in this situation, one cannot expect much about Ukraine, especially in the military axis, and nothing special will happen, especially in the field of negotiations, until the time of the US presidential elections."

