The mutual need of Armenia and Türkiye to restore relations

"Armenians believe that Turkey should first pay compensation to Yerevan for the 1915 genocide, and on the other hand, they have raised the issue of territorial issues and emphasized this issue many times", Momeni wrote in an article for ILNA.

He added that, "The issue that should be considered in the current situation is that Armenia is determined to reach a conclusion in front of Azerbaijan and Turkey in order to reach a conclusion and finally reduce tension and establish relations. On the other hand, Türkiye desperately needs relations with Armenia."

He mentioned that "Armenia and Turkey need a comprehensive agreement in terms of geopolitics, and in this regard, the two countries should reach a general conclusion. In my opinion, Azerbaijan also has its own view and Baku and Ankara are in dire need of relations with each other. Because all three parties are somehow interwoven with each other and they have to reach an all-round agreement in terms of economy and environment."

"Russia is involved in the Ukraine war and is trying to resolve this case in any way possible so that it can finally get out of this critical situation," he concluded.

