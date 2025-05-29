Paradise for Working People

Foreign visitors unexceptionally express their admiration for the DPRK in which ordinary working people are enjoying life to their heart’s content.

No one is unemployed in the country. Everyone who is able to work is entitled to choose a job according to their desires and aptitudes, and is provided with a stable job by the state. The sanatoriums and holiday camps built across the country are contributing to the promotion of the public health. It is especially helpful for working mothers that nurseries, kindergartens, children’s hospitals and other relevant public amenities are in place.

Dwelling houses built at state expense are provided to working people for free.

In recent years alone, ordinary teachers, scientists, technicians, workers and farmers have moved to modern houses in attractive streets in the capital city and new villages around the country.

The country is dotted by modern bases for leisure activities like Munsu Water Park, Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, Mirim Riding Club, Full-service Ship Mujigae and advanced medical facilities such as Okryu Children’s Hospital and Ryugyong General Ophthalmic Hospital.

It is worth noting that ordinary working people have free access to such modern buildings and latest facilities in which a huge sum of money was invested.

Of particular note is that the DPRK is pushing forward with the Regional Development 20×10 Policy to build industrial factories, healthcare facilities, leisure complexes and grain storage facilities, which will boost the basic material and cultural living standards of the regional people making up the overwhelming majority of its population.

Korean media say that everything serves the working people in the DPRK and it is the supreme principle of its state activities to promote their wellbeing. The international community needs to think what it really means.

Yangdok Hot Spring Resort Allures Many

The famous Yangdok Hot Spring Resort is located in the central mountainous area of the DPRK.

Designed to suit the geographical features and natural environment, it is a comprehensive hot spring treatment service facility and a multi-functional sports and recreation centre where visitors can take a hot spring bath, ski and ride horse.

Mirim Riding Club

From olden times, Koreans have enjoyed riding horses, competing in racing.

There is the Mirim Riding Club in a suburb of Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Covering an area of over 627 000m2, the club consists of 1 750m-long earthen-and-sand and 1 850m-long lawn riding tracks, a riding knowledge learning area, indoor training ground, riding service centre and other facilities which are arranged to go well with one another like a neighbourhood.

Full-service Ship Mujigae on Taedong River

A full-service ship called Mujigae sails on the Taedong River which flows through Pyongyang, capital city of the DPRK. The floating restaurant offers wonderful services to the customers.

