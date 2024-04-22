Will Qatar's role in the Gaza peace talks diminish?

"The fact that Turkey is hosting the head of the political office of Hamas and that Erdogan has met with the members of this movement in Ankara somehow shows that Turkey has abandoned support for Israel to a large extent," Mirabian wrote in an article for ILNA.

He added, "For a long time, Israel has been accusing Qatar of supporting Hamas and not doing enough in the ceasefire negotiations between the Zionist regime and this movement, and even Tel Aviv has declared that Doha did not have the power to pressure Hamas."

"Now the discussion is about whether the political office of Hamas may be moved from Qatar to another place, which, of course, has been denied by Hamas officials for the time being," he added.

He mentioned, "In Turkey, public opinion has questioned Erdogan's recent positions and actions towards ‌Israel, and for this reason, there is now a discussion about whether Ankara will become a mediator between Hamas and Israel, although Hamas has announced in this regard that this movement wants to be strengthened relations with Turkey, including receiving direct aid from this country."

The expert concluded, "Qatar is somehow responding to Israel's criticisms. Tel Aviv is currently putting pressure on Doha and does not consider it a proper mediator, but Qatar believes that it cannot be on Israel's side in this case and should adopt a neutral position."

