Italy warns Israel about escalation of regional tensions

While expressing his concern on regional tensions, Crosetto in a statement advised the Zionist regime that it is necessary to act according to international laws to avoid falling into the cycle of violence.

Crosetto’s phone call with Gallant followed Iran’s operation “True Promise” in which Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fired dozens of drones and missiles toward the occupied territories and positions of the Israeli regime with the aim of punishing Tel Aviv for its recent deadly airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Italian defense minister also stressed that Rome continues to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, adding that Italy will continue under any circumstances to support the continuation of negotiations between Israel, the resistance movement Hamas and other countries involved in peace efforts.

endNewsMessage1