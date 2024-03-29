Erdogan urges more pressure on Israeli regime to comply with UNSC resolution

Erdogan made the remarks at an election rally in the province of Batman, eastern Turkiye, on Thursday.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan said pressure must be increased on Israel, the "spoiled and lawless child of the West", to comply with a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He vowed that Turkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council decision to be fulfilled, adding that as Turkiye, "we will do our part for this decision, which we welcome, to be fulfilled."

Referring to Turkiye's efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan said that Ankara will "make every effort" for peace and tranquility in Gaza as soon as possible.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. While Hamas welcomed the move, Israel rejected the ceasefire demand and vowed to continue its offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged a surprise attack against the occupying regime in retaliation for decades of occupation and repression.

So far, more than 32,490 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Zionist regime’s bloody war on Gaza and many more have been injured.

