Ansarullah has the upper hand in the Red Sea: expert

“If regional and extra-regional countries do not interfere in Yemen’s affairs based on their interests, the situation in this country would be better,” Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert, however, stressed that the prospect for the improvement of situation in Yemen is not clear.

He noted, “Ansarullah's actions in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Red Sea increased the popularity of Yemenis among Islamic countries due to their support for the people of Gaza.”

The expert considered Yemen's actions last year in this region to be a warning to the West and world powers.

