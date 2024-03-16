Yemen fired 3 anti-ship ballistic missiles toward Red Sea: CENTCOM

CENTCOM wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday that between approximately 8:30 and 10:50 p.m. (Sana'a time) on March 15, the Ansarullah fighters fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, there were no injuries or damage reported by the US-UK coalition or commercial ships.

However, the British maritime security company Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced a security incident in the vicinity of Al-Hudaydah port on Friday night.

Ambrey declared that a ship was hit around 80 nautical miles northwest of Al-Hudaydah port, while UKMTO reported that the incident occurred 65 nautical miles west of Al-Hudaydah.

According to Reuters, it is not yet clear whether the reports of the two British institutes refer to one security incident or two separate events.

In recent months, the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out numerous missile and drone attacks on ships linked to the Israeli regime, the US, and the UK in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Indian Ocean in a bid to push the occupying regime and its allies to stop the war and siege imposed on Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

