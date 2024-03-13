Expert examines Erdogan’s claim of stepping down

“The president of Turkey is trying to sideline his opponents with security and political titles, in order to finally get more votes in favor of his political trend,” Ghaem Maghami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Many analysts believe that with these words, Erdogan is trying to incite his social base for the victory of the Justice and Development Party in the March 31 elections, to bring them to the streets.”

The expert pointed out that the Turkish president is focused on the municipal elections that will be held in Turkey in late March. According to the expert, Erdogan is seeking to mobilize his base of support before the elections.

endNewsMessage1