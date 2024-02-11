Londoners march in support of Gaza Strip

Media reports say that this march, which was held silently, was a show of unity and support for peace and justice for the people of Gaza.

The demonstration, led by health workers, began outside St. Thomas Hospital in London in order to draw the people’s attention to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

British Jewish activist, Emily Stevenson was also present at the rally who denounced the imposition of complicity in the war, a reference to Britain’s support for the Zionist regime and its complicity in the crimes.

"Britain has sent more than 400 million pounds ($505 million) of military aid to Israel, which is currently being used to bomb refugee camps and hospitals in Gaza”, she underlined.

Londoners have held many such rallies and marches since the Zionist regime launched its brutal war on Gaza.

They also demand the government stop supplying arms to Israel.

Data show that some 80% of Brits are in support of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They are also angry at their government’s unwavering support for the Zionist regime.

endNewsMessage1