US, UK conduct airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada

According to the Al Masirah TV network, the US and the UK conducted new attacks on regions such as Al-Taif, Al-Khateeb, and Al-Jabanah in Al-Hudaydah Governorate on Friday noon, as well as on the Qutaynat area of the Baqim district in Sa’ada Governorate in the evening of the same day.

The two occupying countries continue dispatching warplanes to pound areas in Al-Hudaydah Governorate and the western coasts of the Arab country.

Mohammad Abdul-Salam, the spokesman of the Ansarullah movement, warned on Thursday night that the continuation of US-UK aggressions will not force the Yemeni people to stop supporting the Gaza residents and that these acts will not help protect ships linked to the Israeli regime, but such measures will endanger international shipping in the Red Sea, the Arab Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The US and Britain kicked off indiscriminate airstrikes against Yemeni armed forces’ positions inside Yemen following the passing of a resolution at the UN Security Council, which urged the Arab country to stop threatening Israeli ships and Israel-bound vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In response, the Yemeni army and the Ansarullah movement emphasized that they would keep on the drone and missile attacks on Israel-linked ships to force the regime to stop the ongoing onslaught on Gaza and the siege of the strip.

