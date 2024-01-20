Frank dialogue between Iran, U.S. could have resulted in better management of Gaza crisis: expert

“If in the first months and weeks of the Gaza war, there had been frank and closer talks between Iran and the United States, maybe this issue could have been controlled a little better and conflicts would not have been allowed to continue at this level,” Farajirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “With the killings that Israel carried out and continued for a long time, it was clear that these crimes do not remain at the level of Gaza and would cover a wide area.”

The expert noted, “If the West, especially the United States, had helped to end this war and the killing of people sooner, and if medicine and food had reached them [Gazans] more, probably these events would not have happened in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.”

According to Farajirad, the tension continues as long as Israel wants to bully and kill people in the region, especially now that it has decided to push the crisis to southern Lebanon.

He continued, “The tension in the region will not decrease soon in the coming weeks, even if it decreases in Gaza, there is a high probability that the tension will increase in Lebanon.”

He added, “The killings cannot continue forever and for a long time, and Israel cannot do whatever it wants and nothing happens in the region. Therefore, if the negotiation and dialogue were done sooner and faster, the tensions would not have increased so much.”

