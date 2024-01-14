Highlighting absence of U.S. defense secretary is an election fanfare: expert

“In the United States Constitution, there is no title named minister or ministers, but ministers are actually the functionaries of the president or his assistants. No one can hold these people accountable for their non-attendance in the American political structure, but all these issues are directly related to the president,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Even if the Republicans want to excuse the ongoing military issues in the region or Ukraine in this case and say why the defense minister was absent in this situation, without a doubt, Biden should still be personally responsible.”

Bigdeli noted, “The president is clearly in charge of the implementation of affairs, and he alone should be held accountable. Due to the extensive powers that Biden has, no one can challenge him in the Congress and especially the House of Representatives on the mentioned issues. Based on this, I believe that the media and political controversies regarding the recent absence of the US Defense Secretary is a targeted political campaign by the Republicans against Biden so that they can put pressure on him on the eve of elections and direct public opinion in a different way and in their favor.”

