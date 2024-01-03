Impeachment inquiry is a Republican tool to pressure Biden: expert

“The confirmation of the impeachment investigation of the President of the United States in the House of Representatives should be seen as pressure on him by the former president's team and the Republicans on the eve of the 2024 elections. Undoubtedly, this process will intensify in 2024 so that they can intensify the psychological atmosphere against the Democrats and influence the psychological atmosphere of the elections,” Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He also said that the political landscape in the U.S. is chaotic. “Looking at the events of last year, we can see an inconsistency and confusion in the domestic politics of the United States. The fact is that in the history of the United States, the political and judicial situation of the United States has never been so critical, and in the meantime, in 2023, this crisis became a noticeable and public complication.”

He said the issue of publication of polls about the presidential elections will continue in the new year, something that will impact the public opinion in the U.S. “These polls will intensify in the weeks and months leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, but they have no real basis and basically no one can predict or speculate on the outcome of this important event,” he said.

