Democrats believe Biden impeachment is politically motivated: expert

“The Democrats considered this action to be completely political and related to next year's election contests,” Ahmadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA, referring to the impeachment inquiry initiated by Republicans. “There are reasons for this statement by the Democrats. We know that Trump has been impeached twice, indicted four times, and accused of trying to rig the elections. The Republicans want to say with this action that Biden is also facing charges.”

He added, “It seems that the Republicans are only looking to retaliate and do something similar to the previous two actions of the Democrats against Trump. They also hope to draw some of the public's attention to the meetings in the House of Representatives in the election year and to hear and see the three meetings of this House in this regard.”

The Republicans want to get campaign scores, according to Ahmadi.

He noted, “But if there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden, it seems that the reputation of the Republicans will be damaged.”

