UN General Assembly: 153 vote for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution was passed on Tuesday with 153 votes in favor, with only 10 countries, including the US and Israel, voting against it. 23 others, including the UK and Germany, abstained.

Washington- does not hold a veto power at the General Assembly, unlike in the UN Security Council, where it has vetoed such resolutions.

The vote highlighted the global consensus for the need to stop the Zionist regime’s relentless assault on Gaza, which has killed over 18,000 civilians, including at least 7,729 children.

The following is the full text of the resolution:

10 December 2023

Draft Resolution

10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly

Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations

The General Assembly,

PP1. Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

PP2. Recalling its resolutions regarding the question of Palestine,

PP3. Recalling all relevant Security Council resolutions,

PP4. Taking note of the letter, dated 6 December 2023, of the Secretary-General, under Article 99 of the Charter of the United Nations, addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2023/962),

PP5. Taking note also of the letter, dated 7 December 2023, of the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East addressed to the President of the General Assembly,

PP6. Expressing grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and emphasizing that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law,

OP1. Demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire;

OP2. Reiterates its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians;

OP3. Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access;

OP4. Decides to adjourn the tenth emergency special session temporarily and to authorize the President of the General Assembly at its most recent session to resume its meeting upon request from Member States.

