Gaza death toll rises to 18,412: Health Ministry

Gaza Health Ministry released the new figures on Tuesday, saying that the number of Palestinian martyrs in the Gaza Strip mounted to 18,412 since the beginning of the Zionist regime’s invasion.

Over 50,000 people have been injured in the Zionist regime's invasion of the Gaza Strip over the past two months, the ministry added.

Earlier, Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Al Jazeera that 22 hospitals and 46 health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been shut down.

Also, World Health Organization officials have announced that only 11, or less than a third, of Gaza's hospitals remain partially functional.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched an operation against the occupied territories on that day in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against the Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

