Israel failed to achieve its desired results in Gaza war: Expert

Evaluating the latest developments toward the Gaza war, Abolfazl Amoei told ILNA that it seems that the Zionist regime has already decided to resume crimes in Gaza.

He added that the reason for resuming attacks against Gaza is that the Zionists did not achieve their desired results in the first round of their attacks against Gaza.

He also noted that “a political wing inside the Zionist regime is trying to secure privileges for itself in Israel's domestic and foreign policy by prolonging this war.”

The fact is that the crimes of the Zionist regime are condemned by public opinion in the world, and they have not achieved anything militarily, he said, adding that the continuation of these crimes will lead to more hatred of the Zionist regime and their failure.

