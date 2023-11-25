Four-day Gaza ceasefire takes effect Friday morning

The ceasefire was supposed to be implemented on Thursday, but due to technical and logistical issues, it took effect with a one-day delay.

The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed earlier that the ceasefire would go into effect on Friday morning.

Under the ceasefire, announced by Hamas on Wednesday, 200 trucks of medical aid and four fuel trucks will enter the Gaza Strip daily.

Three Palestinian women and children imprisoned by the Zionist regime will be freed in exchange for the release of every settler captured by Hamas as war prisoners last month.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the Zionist regime on October 7 in retaliation for the regime’s occupation and crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Israel waged a bloody war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 14,532 Palestinians, including at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

