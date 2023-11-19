Haniyeh calls for urgent Arab-Islamic meeting to end Gaza carnage

Ismail Haniyeh had phone conversations with several regional and international leaders and officials and called for serious actions to stop the Israeli massacre of the Palestinian people.

It came after the Zionist regime targeted the UN-run al-Fakhoora School, located in Jabalia refugee camp, and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, both in northern Gaza, killing at least 50 people.

In his phone conversations, Haniyeh called for the implementation of the resolution issues at the recent extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, especially regarding the cessation of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip and breaking the siege of the coastal enclave.

He also highlighted the need for immediate action to oblige the Zionist regime to implement recent international resolutions regarding the cessation of aggression and war against the Palestinian nation and support for Gaza hospitals.

endNewsMessage1