News code : ۱۴۱۹۱۴۸
US military base in Iraq comes under drone attack
A drone attack has been launched on a US military base in northern Iraq, local media reported.
In a statement shortly afterward, the Iraqi resistance claimed responsibility for the Friday attack on the US base.
The statement said that the Al-Harir Base had been directly hit.
Pentagon has recently announced that some 58 attacks had been carried out against the US bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the Zionist atrocities in Gaza, Palestine.