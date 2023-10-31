Erdogan support of Palestine is Just propaganda: Expert

In the current situation, Erdogan is trying to use the issue of Israel and Palestine for two different axes, Mir Qasem Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The first axis is that he and the Justice and Development Party incite the anti-Israel sentiments of the Turkish people and make the discussion of support for Palestine more prominent than in the past, he said.

He added that in the second axis, we should also note that Turkey is trying to get concessions from Israel and the Arab countries of the region.

The expert emphasized that the fact is that Turkey's view of its relations with Israel is purely economic and based on mutual interests, but Iran's view of the Palestinian case is considered purely ideological.

Finally, Israel-Turkey relations have not and will not be completely severed, contrary to what is said in the media, he said, adding that therefore, Turkey’s actions from the Istanbul demonstration to Erdogan's verbal confrontation with Tel Aviv are all a scenario and a psychological war.