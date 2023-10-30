Turkey’s stances on Israel are just propaganda: Expert

Evaluating the recent announcement by Turkey’s officials on the suspension of mutual cooperation between Ankara and Tel Aviv regarding dam and gas projects, Firoz Dolat Abadi told ILNA that the fact is that these projects will be resumed in the future because, in economic terms, a lot of studies and investments have been made on these dam and gas projects.

Turkey and Israel will stop implementing the project and will start again after the end of the conflict between Israel and Gaza, he noted.

The expert emphasized that Erdoğan uses these issues politically and there is clearly a policy behind this issue that he intends to use.

“We have always seen that the Turkish government makes quick moves and heavy blows, which are mostly propaganda, and then they start normalizing the situation again,” headed.

