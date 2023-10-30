Hamas attacks on Israel lead to political death of Netanyahu: Expert

The operation that started against Israel about four weeks ago has dealt many political and field blows to Tel Aviv and questioned the invincibility of the Zionist regime, Mosadeq Mosadeq Poor told ILNA.

Hamas's attacks on Israel made Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense of the Zionist regime publicly observe the death of their political lives, he added.

The expert emphasized that “the undeniable fact is that Israel suffered a lot of blows during Netanyahu's tenure, and now Tel Aviv's far-right thinking is facing a multi-faceted crisis at home and abroad.”

Although America supports Israel in its agenda but the president of the U.S is ultimately looking for his own interests and getting the support of the Jewish lobby to win the 2024 presidential election, he noted.

