News code : ۱۴۱۱۸۱۱
Israeli regime arrests 85 Palestinians in West Bank
The Zionist regime’s military forces arrested 85 Palestinian civilians in different areas of the West Bank from last night to early Thursday.
According to Palestinian sources, the number of Palestinians arrested in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds city mounted to nearly 1,000 people since October 7 when the Hamas resistance movement launched its Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the regime from the Gaza Strip.
The arrests of Palestinians indicate the Zionist officials’ concern about the increase of anti-Israeli operations by the Palestinian people both in the West Bank and al-Quds.