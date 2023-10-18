Iranian Labour News Agency

Hezbollah targets Israeli regime Merkava tank

​Lebanon’s resistance movement, Hezbollah, has announced that it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank as a response to the Tel Aviv regime’s ongoing aggression.

The statement was released on Wednesday and reported by the Al Mayadeen news channel.

Hezbollah stated that the armored tank was targeted with guided missiles in the border area of Er-Raheb and added that the attack resulted in casualties among the tank’s crew members.

This marks the second armored vehicle that Hezbollah has destroyed in recent days.

