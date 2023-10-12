News code : ۱۴۰۶۴۳۴
Hamas: We are not targeting children, civilians
Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denied Western media reports that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades has targeted children, saying the group does not attack civilians.
According to the Shehab news agency on Wednesday, Hamas in a statement categorically denied claims that it has killed children and civilians or that it has cut off the heads of Zionist settlers.
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance only attack the military and security apparatuses of the Zionist regime, which are legitimate targets, it added.