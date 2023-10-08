Aqsa Storm will reach occupied West Bank: Haniyeh

Haniyeh said on Saturday that the al-Aqsa Storm, which was launched earlier in the day in response to the recurrent presence of Israeli extremists in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, would soon inspire other resistance groups in the occupied West Bank and elsewhere.

He said the operation was a response to the presence of thousands of fascist and criminal Israeli settlers in the al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days with the intention to gradually dominate the place.

“We won’t keep silent even if the entire world keeps silent on these insults and adversarial intentions,” said Haniyeh.

Palestinian resistance fighters launched a large-scale operation in the Israeli-occupied territories on Saturday morning involving the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

According to Arab media outlets, the Palestinian resistance fighters infiltrated the Zionist settlements around Gaza and clashed with the Zionists.

Resistance rockets landed in Ashkelon, Sderot, Nahal Oz, Tel Aviv, etc., as the occupying forces faced a combined operation by the Palestinian resistance throughout the occupied territories.