News code : ۱۴۰۲۸۷۶
Ansarallah upbeat about talks with Saudi Arabia
Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau, has expressed satisfaction with the talks with Saudi Arabia, noting that the talks are still underway.
Speaking to Arab World Press, the official said that the dismissal of the cabinet of Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor and the formation of a capable and competent government is a national necessity and the will of the people.
He called for the formation of a Yemeni government that would remain away from religious, regional, and racial inclinations.
Yemen's Supreme Political Council announced the dismissal of bin Habtoor's government last Wednesday.