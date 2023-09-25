The controversy arose last week when a photo released by AP showed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauding an individual outside the frame. The caption identified the person as Yaroslav Hunka, noting his service in the First Ukrainian Division during World War II before his immigration to Canada.

House Speaker Anthony Rota introduced Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian veteran, as someone who had "fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians." Rota expressed gratitude, stating, "He's a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service."

However, the First Ukrainian Division is also known as the 1st Galician Division or the 14th Waffen SS-Volunteer Division, which was formed by Nazi Germany during the latter part of WWII, primarily consisting of Ukrainian collaborators from the western part of Ukraine. This unit is infamous for its involvement in brutal anti-partisan warfare and its atrocities against Polish, Jewish, and Russian civilians.

Ambassador Stepanov, speaking to RIA Novosti on Monday, revealed that the Russian Embassy plans to "demand an explanation from the Canadian government." He further indicated that diplomatic notes would be sent to the Foreign Ministry and the prime minister's office. Stepanov expressed skepticism about the impact of this protest, characterizing the Trudeau cabinet as "essentially the epitome of neo-liberal fascism you can't do any business with."

In response to the backlash, particularly from the Jewish community, the parliament's speaker issued a public apology for inviting Hunka and accepted "full responsibility" for his actions. Trudeau's office supported the decision, stating that "no advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister's Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition."