Expert outlines dimensions of US arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Evaluating the new arms agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, Fereydoon Majlesi told ILNA that this deal is considered a normal event and a conventional agreement, but the time of announcing this agreement is somewhat important.

The official announcement of such news comes at a time when the United States is strengthening relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he added.

The expert noted that with these contracts, the Americans are sending the message that they will continue to provide military and weapons support to Riyadh.

Regarding the issue of normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the expert emphasized that “In my opinion, as long as the Palestinian issue is not resolved based on Saudi Arabia's attitude, the issue of normalization will not be implemented, but Israel is also forced to offer concessions to the other side.”