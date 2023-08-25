Donald Trump Surrenders in Georgia Jail on Election Meddling Charges

The billionaire-turned-politician was booked, arrested, and swiftly released, courtesy of a previously secured bail agreement by his legal team.

Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond and additional conditions, which include refraining from using social media to target co-defendants and witnesses in the case, according to RT.

Upon leaving the jail, Trump once again denounced the prosecution as a "travesty of justice."

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the former president's mugshot.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis unsealed a 41-count indictment against the former president and 18 of his associates earlier this month. Some of the co-defendants, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had already been booked at the jail, surrendering themselves on Wednesday.

Trump currently faces racketeering and other felony charges in the Fulton County, Georgia case. He stands accused of violating the state's organized crime laws, in addition to several counts of conspiracy to interfere in an election, perjury, soliciting a public official to violate their oath, and more.

This case marks the fourth criminal indictment the 45th US president has encountered this year. Federal prosecutors previously leveled dozens of felony counts against him, alleging plots to interfere in the 2020 elections, mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, and making hush payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing and dismisses the allegations as politically motivated, characterizing them as a witch hunt designed to hinder his potential 2024 presidential run.

Meanwhile according to the CNN’s live stream, Trump left the jail in the Fulton County, Georgia, where he had surrendered to authorities and passed through the formal arrest procedure in the election interference case.

The ex-US leader spent about twenty minutes in the penitentiary. His motorcade returned later to the Atlanta airport.