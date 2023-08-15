Hezbollah chief condemns terrorist attack on Shiraz holy shrine

"It seems that there is an American decision to unleash the terrorists again in many regions," Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah's secretary general made the remarks in a televised speech on Monday that marks the seventeenth anniversary of the Divine Victory in 2006 July War known as the 33-day War against the occupying Israeli regime in south Lebanon.

The war has been known for heroic confrontations between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli occupation forces who were not able to force the resistance to surrender to US-Israeli schemes.

A terrorist went on a shooting spree in the holy shrine in Shiraz on Sunday night, killing one and injuring 10 people.

Early on Monday morning, Mousavi said four suspects linked to the incident had been arrested and added that they are all of foreign origins.

He added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people in the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for further interrogation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imanieh to swiftly identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.