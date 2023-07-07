U.S recent report on Afghanistan is a media maneuver against Trump: Expert

Iran’s former ambassador to Afghanistan said that the fact is that America did not enter Afghanistan to build a government or nation and improve the situation, but they used the excuse of fighting terrorism, which was a completely false issue.

I believe that this report is considered a media maneuver against the Republicans and Donald Trump, and on the other hand, with the publication of such a report, an escape route has been created for Biden, Abolfazl zohrevand evaluated the recent report by the U.S. State Department on Afghanistan.

The fact is that America did not enter Afghanistan to build a government or nation and improve the situation, but they used the excuse of fighting terrorism, which was a completely false issue, he told ILNA.

He added that “I believe that the Taliban is still a dependent variable in such a way that it is coordinated with the United States on the one hand and is under the command of Pakistan and its security aparatus on the other hand.”

The fact that the leader of the Taliban declares in the Eid al-Adha prayer that the main religion of Afghanistan is Hanafi means that the Shafi'i religion has no place in this country, and for this reason, ethnic cleansing is not so ugly for them, he concluded.

