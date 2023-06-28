Expert outlines reasons behind Greek conservatives’ election win

An expert on Europe has said that the election win of the Greek conservatives stems in part from campaigning on a platform of fear-mongering in relation to refugees.

The expert, Sayed Nader Norbakhsh told ILNA that the Greek political system is parliamentary and that the parliamentary elections have a real impact on the political system of the European country.

He said that the ruling party has won a remarkable number of seats but it failed from gaining an overwhelming majority and conservative parties have increased their seats.

He noted that economic improvement and low unemployment rates after a long period of crisis contributed to the rise of the ruling conservative party.

endNewsMessage1