short link
Code: 1372435 A
خانه | World

Expert outlines reasons behind Greek conservatives’ election win

An expert on Europe has said that the election win of the Greek conservatives stems in part from campaigning on a platform of fear-mongering in relation to refugees.

Expert outlines reasons behind Greek conservatives’ election win

The expert, Sayed Nader Norbakhsh told ILNA that the Greek political system is parliamentary and that the parliamentary elections have a real impact on the political system of the European country.

He said that the ruling party has won a remarkable number of seats but it failed from gaining an overwhelming majority and conservative parties have increased their seats.

He noted that economic improvement and low unemployment rates after a long period of crisis contributed to the rise of the ruling conservative party.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Country Europe Expert Greek Refugees

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive