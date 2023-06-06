Kabul doesn’t believe in world order and classic diplomacy: Expert

Iran’s former official in Afghanistan has said that multiplicity can be seen in the Taliban and this issue makes the orders and words of the leader of this movement not accepted and implemented by the executive body of this movement.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Abdol Mohammad Taheri said that “I believe that the meeting between the Prime Minister of Qatar and the current leader of the Taliban in Kandahar was coordinated by the United States, and according to this, the United States is seeking to put pressure on this group through Doha, considering the current conditions and behavior of the Taliban.”

The factionalism in the Taliban can be seen and felt, and this is the reason why the orders and words of the Taliban leader are not accepted and implemented by the executive body of this movement, he said, adding that I doubt that the pressure of the U.S. and Qatar can reform the Taliban because this current has not learned classic diplomacy and has no belief in the global and international order.

The executive rulers in Kabul are blackmailing Qatar and America, and for this reason, I must say that the recent meeting of the Qatari prime minister with the Taliban leader will not have any special outcome, he noted.

endNewsMessage1