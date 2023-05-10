Hezbollah declares full support for anti-Israeli fight after raids on Gaza

​The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s latest aggression in the Gaza Strip, saying it fully supports “all options” to counter the Zionist enemy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said the assassination of resistance leaders in Gaza in an Israeli raid earlier in the day will make the Islamic community and the Resistance front more determined than ever before to defeat the occupying regime.

“The assassination of resistance leaders will increase the Islamic and Arab unity and alertness and will make them more determined to continue choosing the option of jihad and resistance until complete victory,” the movement said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime launched massive airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, killing 13 people, including six women and four children. Three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad movement were among those martyred.

“The brutal attacks of the Zionist enemy on the Gaza Strip embody all the meanings of betrayal, terrorism and intimidation,” Hezbollah said, calling on the international community and the humanitarian organizations to take steps to end Israeli atrocities.

The Lebanese resistance movement also expressed solidarity with “their brothers” in the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and declared its full support for “all options” to counter the Zionist enemy until victory is achieved.

