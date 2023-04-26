Israel fears threats in Red Sea and Mediterranean: Expert

​An expert on the region has said that Israel has come to the conclusion that their next war will most likely be at sea, not on land, and that is why we are witnessing a change in their tactics.

Evaluating the recent news on Israel’s decision to create an Iron Dome defense system at sea, Ahmad Dastmalchian told ILNA that these reports have shown that Israel's military and security structure has felt threatened by the sea and especially in the Mediterranean.

Israel has come to the conclusion that it is threatened by the Mediterranean waters and the Red Sea, and for this reason, it has now installed its Iron Dome defense system, which can be used at sea and on its warships, he noted.

He also emphasized that “this action of the Zionist regime clearly shows that they are looking for ways to reduce the maritime threats from Hezbollah.”

I believe that the Zionist regime has come to the conclusion that their next war will most likely be at sea, not on land, he noted

endNewsMessage1