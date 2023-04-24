Polls show decrease in Israeli adolescents’ desire for combat service

​Zionist media sources have announced that the desire for doing military service by Israeli adolescents has experienced a decrease in 2022.

“The survey was conducted on about 40% of the candidates for military service,” Al Mayadeen reported.

“Its data indicates that the motivation for combat service in 2022 has been the lowest in years,” it added.

In December 2022, only 66% of the men surveyed indicated they were interested in serving in combat roles, compared to 73% in 2020, it noted.

“For women, the decline is even more significant. In 2022, only 48% of female recruits expressed a desire to serve in combat, compared to 50% in 2021, 53% in 2020, and 60% in 2018,” the Arab media quoted the Israeli Movement for Freedom of Information as saying.

“In this year's poll, the numbers would be even significantly lower,” it said.

